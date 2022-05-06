BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 191.5% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

MQY stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 58.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 645,371 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. 35.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.