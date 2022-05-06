BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 191.5% per year over the last three years.
MQY stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
