BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on May 31st

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BSTZ opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.08. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 21,287 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.