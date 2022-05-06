BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,412.00

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,412 ($17.64) and last traded at GBX 1,428 ($17.84), with a volume of 63701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,458 ($18.21).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,615.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,845.14. The company has a market capitalization of £695.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $13.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.04%.

About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

