BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 30th

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

BlackRock TCP Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. BlackRock TCP Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $794.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 636.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

