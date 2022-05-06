Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Blucora updated its FY22 guidance to $1.65-$2.04 EPS.

BCOR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 620,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,964. The company has a market cap of $824.57 million, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Blucora has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Get Blucora alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Blucora by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 51,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blucora by 91.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 127,601 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blucora (Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.