Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Blucora updated its FY22 guidance to $1.65-$2.04 EPS.
BCOR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 620,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,964. The company has a market cap of $824.57 million, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Blucora has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.40.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.
About Blucora (Get Rating)
Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blucora (BCOR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.