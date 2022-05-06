Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

BVH stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. 56,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,007. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

