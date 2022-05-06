BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of NYSE BMTX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. 36,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,206. BM Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $83.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of -0.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BM Technologies by 338.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

