BMO Capital Markets Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$25.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.95.

MEG opened at C$21.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.63. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.57 and a 12 month high of C$22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.59.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.8910929 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 141,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$2,408,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,134,233. Also, Senior Officer Sorin Bujor sold 18,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.80, for a total transaction of C$327,521.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,794.17. Insiders sold 285,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,017,674 in the last quarter.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

