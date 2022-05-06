BMO Capital Markets Increases Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$55.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective (up previously from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.37.

TSE PPL traded up C$1.59 on Friday, reaching C$50.61. 1,478,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,157. The company has a market cap of C$27.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$37.02 and a 12 month high of C$51.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.77.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$56,422.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$461,346. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total value of C$198,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,412,547.95. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,616 shares of company stock worth $353,739.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

