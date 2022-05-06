BMO Capital Markets Increases Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target to C$12.00

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAFGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares upgraded Surge Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

ZPTAF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.21. 82,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,769. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20.

Surge Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.