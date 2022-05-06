BMO Capital Markets Increases Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target to C$12.00

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares upgraded Surge Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

ZPTAF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.21. 82,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,769. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.