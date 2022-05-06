BMO Capital Markets Raises Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$70.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO stock opened at $52.51 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 164.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 12.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 494.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth $207,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.