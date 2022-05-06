BMO Capital Markets Trims Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Target Price to C$3.25

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TGB. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.16.

TGB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 329,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $486.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

