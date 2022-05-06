boohoo group (LON:BOO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 190 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 190 ($2.37) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 140 ($1.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 190 ($2.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.87) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 260.50 ($3.25).

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 72.70 ($0.91) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.49. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 63.32 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 337 ($4.21). The firm has a market cap of £921.57 million and a PE ratio of 15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

