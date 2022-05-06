BP (LON:BP) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.74) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.12) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.74) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.68) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.62) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.62) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 509.38 ($6.36).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 418.90 ($5.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.98 billion and a PE ratio of 14.10. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 419.15 ($5.24). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 380.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 367.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 83 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($385.71). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 95 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 391 ($4.88) per share, for a total transaction of £371.45 ($464.02). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 268 shares of company stock valued at $104,921.

BP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.