BP (NYSE:BP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.73.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $31.50 on Thursday. BP has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BP will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of BP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 9,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in BP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

