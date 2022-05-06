Brett A. Flaugher Sells 9,000 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:OLN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.23. The stock had a trading volume of 64,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.54. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,323,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,419,000 after acquiring an additional 200,530 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,669,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,590,000 after acquiring an additional 170,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 1,052.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 937,229 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

