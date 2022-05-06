Brian Mueller Sells 11,800 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
BMRN stock traded down $2.71 on Friday, hitting $79.26. 840,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,739. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.