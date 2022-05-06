Brian Mueller Sells 11,800 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BMRN stock traded down $2.71 on Friday, hitting $79.26. 840,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,739. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

