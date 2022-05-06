Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Announces $0.60 None Dividend

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, May 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Brigham Minerals has a payout ratio of 80.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Brigham Minerals to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Shares of MNRL opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.97. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 257,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 140,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 76,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after acquiring an additional 48,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 24,302 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

