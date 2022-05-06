Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

BHG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bright Health Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.32.

NYSE:BHG opened at $2.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. Bright Health Group has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $74,986,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,352,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,185,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,075,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $21,836,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

