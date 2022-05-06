BrightView (NYSE:BV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BV traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.60. 4,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,151. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BrightView has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BrightView by 210.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of BrightView by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BrightView by 32.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BrightView by 109.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightView by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter.

BV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

