Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$6.40-6.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.28. 4,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average of $162.05.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,508,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,733,000 after acquiring an additional 272,799 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,511,000 after acquiring an additional 47,950 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,840,000 after buying an additional 113,033 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,807,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,764,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.