Brokerages Anticipate Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) will report $6.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Biodesix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.40 million to $7.15 million. Biodesix posted sales of $28.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full-year sales of $38.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $38.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $51.81 million, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $53.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biodesix.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDSX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

NASDAQ:BDSX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 192,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,727. Biodesix has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04.

In other Biodesix news, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 558,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Patience acquired 279,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $499,998.91. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 337,926 shares in the company, valued at $604,887.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biodesix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Biodesix by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

