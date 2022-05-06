Brokerages Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Post $4.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $4.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.90. Celanese posted earnings of $5.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $17.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.18 to $18.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.38 to $19.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $1.06. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Celanese by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,574,000 after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Celanese by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $150.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,202. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.18. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

