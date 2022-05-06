Brokerages Anticipate Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) to Post $3.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.38 and the lowest is $2.80. Chesapeake Energy reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.46 to $16.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.46 to $13.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.66. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $17,910,681.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,156,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,094,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.04. The company had a trading volume of 36,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.36. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $97.61.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.03%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

