Brokerages Anticipate Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

May 6th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPRGet Rating) will announce $2.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.96 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIPR traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.00. The stock had a trading volume of 515,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,057. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.20 and its 200 day moving average is $216.16. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $132.57 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

