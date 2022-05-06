Brokerages Anticipate UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to Announce $1.93 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) to announce $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.87. UniFirst posted earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $6.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $166.89 on Tuesday. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $164.79 and a 1 year high of $242.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.29 and its 200 day moving average is $189.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,476 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in UniFirst by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,716,000 after buying an additional 202,715 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 780,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,267,000 after acquiring an additional 259,468 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 756,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,267,000 after acquiring an additional 35,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

