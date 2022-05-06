Brokerages Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Post -$1.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) to post ($1.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.10). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.61) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($5.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.04) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.71) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.76.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 16,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,042. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.