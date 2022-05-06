Brokerages Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is $0.00. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $142,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 78,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 25.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. 613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,356. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $762.78 million, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 0.88.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

