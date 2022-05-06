Brokerages Expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.26 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $649.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,428,000 after buying an additional 8,935,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after buying an additional 3,325,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $422,242,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,295,000 after buying an additional 2,577,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,672,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,500,000 after buying an additional 794,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $20.24. 10,392,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,627,771. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

