Brokerages Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to Post $1.58 EPS

Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.65. Leidos posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.20. 16,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.00. Leidos has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

