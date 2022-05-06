Brokerages Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) will report sales of $1.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.94 million and the lowest is $800,000.00. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $940,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $13.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.94 million, with estimates ranging from $22.11 million to $39.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RETA. StockNews.com began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Shares of RETA stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.11. 507,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,755. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $841.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

