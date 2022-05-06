Brokerages Expect SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $224.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) will post sales of $224.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SunOpta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $225.65 million. SunOpta posted sales of $207.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full year sales of $898.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $890.00 million to $906.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $990.45 million, with estimates ranging from $982.90 million to $997.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SunOpta.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STKL stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 807,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $13.72.

About SunOpta (Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunOpta (STKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.