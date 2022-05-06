Brokerages Set A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Price Target at $84.40

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. William Blair downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.54. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,383,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.