Brokerages Set Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) PT at $40.50

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANIK shares. Stephens lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In other news, EVP David Colleran bought 1,500 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $39,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Levitz bought 4,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $394,892 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ANIK stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. 286,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,596. Anika Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $305.19 million, a P/E ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Anika Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.
