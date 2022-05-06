Brokerages Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price at $57.69

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corteva by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 138,740 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3,774.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 302,254 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

