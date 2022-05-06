Brokerages Set Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price at $137.84

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.84.

A number of analysts have commented on COUP shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $292,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 15.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 61.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software stock opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $283.38.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

