Brokerages Set Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) PT at $47.33

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on COWN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cowen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 289.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68. Cowen has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cowen will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Cowen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.