Brokerages Set Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Price Target at $27.16

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.16.

DADA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dada Nexus from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.54. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $317.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.39 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 48.15% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. BP PLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

