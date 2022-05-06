Brokerages Set Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Price Target at $11.35

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECIFY. HSBC downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Electricité de France from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electricité de France from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Electricité de France from €17.00 ($17.89) to €13.70 ($14.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

Shares of ECIFY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.68. 63,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,892. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.0702 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th.

About Electricité de France (Get Rating)

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.