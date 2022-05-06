Brokerages Set Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Target Price at GBX 571.33

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 571.33 ($7.14).

GLEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.12) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 623 ($7.78) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.37) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.31) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 483.60 ($6.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 492.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 421.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.41. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 289.65 ($3.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 540.20 ($6.75).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

