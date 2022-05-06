Brokerages Set JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) PT at $49.53

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:JKS traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.65. 1,026,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,427. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 0.89.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth about $1,474,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

