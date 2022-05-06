Brokerages Set Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Target Price at C$42.40

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIF. Eight Capital cut Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$43.50 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

TSE LIF opened at C$34.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$41.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.33. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$33.33 and a twelve month high of C$51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$60.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5902446 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 101.11%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

