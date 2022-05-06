Brokerages Set Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Target Price at $29.33

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.11.

LTHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of LTHM opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. Livent has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,366,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 58.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,830,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 677,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,696,000 after buying an additional 609,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Livent by 44.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,475,000 after buying an additional 582,130 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.