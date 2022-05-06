Brokerages Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Price Target at C$12.78

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.78.

NVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.52. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.42 and a 1 year high of C$12.58.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$323.36 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.4378379 EPS for the current year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.