Brokerages Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) PT at $16.00

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms recently commented on REAL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RealReal in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of REAL opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. RealReal has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 161.45% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $67,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $264,253.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,250 shares of company stock valued at $782,541 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RealReal by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,436,000 after buying an additional 873,379 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RealReal by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in RealReal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,153,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RealReal by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealReal Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

