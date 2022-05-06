Brokerages Set Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Price Target at $123.42

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Westlake stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.90. 13,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,267. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.61.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,659 shares of company stock worth $6,477,945. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

