Brokerages Set Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target at $10.76

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,655,000 after buying an additional 11,839,136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,885,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,069,000 after buying an additional 989,291 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,343,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,596,000 after buying an additional 8,229,034 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,335,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,149,000 after buying an additional 6,062,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,582,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,940,000 after purchasing an additional 616,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $8.08. 31,457,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,952,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

