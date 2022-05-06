Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.66. 8,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.47. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners are set to split on the morning of Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 10th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,397 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,220,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,697,000 after purchasing an additional 587,199 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,562 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,253,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,696,000 after acquiring an additional 87,606 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,722,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,596,000 after acquiring an additional 254,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

