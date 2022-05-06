Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) were up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $36.18. Approximately 12,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 308,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -182.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 178,751 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

