Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $14.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth $54,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

